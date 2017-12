Δημοσκόπηση: Τι λένε οι Σκοπιανοί για αλλαγή ονόματος

Brima Galup pool/ Do you agree #Macedonia's name change as @NATO membership condition?:

1. Agree/ Macedonians 15,6; Albanians 81,4; average 35%

2. Disagree/ Macedonians 67,1; Alb 7,2; average 49%

3. Against NATO membership 10,3% on average (MK 12,9; Alb 1,5%)