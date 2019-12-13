Πειρατεία στο Τόγκο: Αίσιο τέλος για τον Έλληνα ναυτικό - Νεκρός ένας Φιλιππινέζος όμηρος

Ελεύθερος αφέθηκε ο Έλληνας ναυτικός που απήχθη με τρία ακόμα μέλη του πληρώματος ελληνόκτητου πετρελαιοφόρου, από πειρατές στο Τόγκο, στις 4 Νοεμβρίου.

Πρόκειται για τον 20χρονο δόκιμο μηχανικό, για την υγεία του οποίου είχε σημάνει συναγερμό η οικογένειά του, καθώς αντιμετώπιζε κάποιο χρόνιο πρόβλημα.

Ο νεαρός ναυτικός πραγματοποιούσε το δεύτερο εκπαιδευτικό του ταξίδι όταν έπεσε θύμα πειρατείας μαζί με άλλους τρεις συναδέλφους του.

Ωστόσο, ένας από τους υπόλοιπους ομήρους, ένας Φιλιππινέζος, σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της εταιρείας είναι νεκρός.

Η επίθεση εκδηλώθηκε την Τρίτη 3 Δεκεμβρίου, 66 ναυτικά μίλια νότια του πετρελαϊκού τερματικού σταθμού ανοικτά της νήσου Μπόνι.

Το δεξαμενόπλοιο με σημαία Χονγκ Κονγκ, το οποίο ανήκει στην εταιρεία Navios Maritime Acquisition, ήταν έμφορτο όταν δέχθηκε την επίθεση.

Η ανακοίνωση της εταιρείας:

«European Products Carriers Ltd., managers of the Greek Flag, oil tanker ‘Elka Aristotle’, attacked by a criminal gang off Lome, Togo, on November 4, in which four crew members were taken hostage, report that three of those taken have now been released. They are safe and well, have had medical checks and are currently being debriefed by the local authorities prior to returning home to the Philippines, Greece and Georgia respectively.

Their families have been kept informed about their situation. It is with great sadness, however, that the managers must confirm that the fourth crew member, a Filipino national, kidnapped and held hostage, has died. A full investigation is under way into the situation, but it is understood that his demise was not as a result of any actions by those holding the crew hostage but due to illness. Next of kin in the Philippines are being informed of the tragic loss. The managers request that all families involved in this kidnap be allowed privacy at this time».

newpost.gr